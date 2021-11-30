Naira Marley’s trial stalled due to witness absence





By Onozure Dania – Lagos

The trial of musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday, stalled due to the absence of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Mr Augustine Anosike.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, adjourned Marley’s alleged cybercrime, till February 16, 2022.

Anosike, a forensic analyst, is testifying as a second prosecution witness in the case.

Marley, who was arrested by the Commission, on May 14, 2019, has been standing trial on an 11-count charge bothering on the offence.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

READ ALSO: Naira Marley shouldn’t be your role Model – Ossai

The EFCC claimed that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

These, the agency…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper