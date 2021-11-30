Omicron COVID: Nothing to worry about ― Airport officials, NCAA





By Dirisu Yakubu

Activities remained unaffected at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, Tuesday, following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus known as Omicron in Canada.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA had Monday, said it was waiting for directive from the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on modalities to guide against possible infiltration of the virus into the country.

This is even as the federal government assured Nigerians that the Ministries of Aviation, Health, Nigeria Centre for Control, NCDC, NCAA and relevant stakeholders were working together especially on preventive measures to prevent the new strain of the virus from possible entry into the country.

At the international wing of the airport, Tuesday, officials were seen busy helping passengers with the COVID-19 protocols including presentation of vaccination certificates on arrival, compulsory use of facemask as well as the routine use of hand…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper