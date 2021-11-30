Omicron COVID: We’re on alert, don’t be complacent, FG warns





…All relevant agencies on high alert — FAAN

…We’re awaiting directives from Presidential Steering Committee — NCAA

…Omicron not detected in Nigeria yet – NCDC

…Variant highlights how unsafe our situation is – WHO l2 travellers from Nigeria test positive for Omicron variant in Canada

…Banning flights from Africa not out of place — Virologist, says Presidency, Legislature frustrating local vaccine production

By Chioma Obinna, Lawani Mikairu, Omeiza Ajayi & Gabriel Olawale

In the wake of recent discovery of a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, the Federal Government said last night it is on alert, warning Nigerians against complacency.

Government’s position came on a day the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, said that all relevant agencies in charge of health checks at the nation’s airports had been placed on high alert to prevent the importation of the new COVID-19 new variant, Omicron, into the country.

This is even as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper