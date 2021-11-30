Omicron Variant: AfDB postpones 2021 Africa Investment Forum





African Development Bank (AfDB)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) group, has postponed indefinitely, the 2021 Africa Investment Forum (AIB) scheduled for Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire until further notice.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of AfDB, in a statement issued on Monday in Abidjan, said that the postponement was in relation to travel restrictions arising from the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

He said that the postponement of the event followed consultations with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and the Board of Directors of AfDB.

According to him, the AIF is the premier investment marketplace for Africa.

“Several billion dollars of investment projects were scheduled for investment board rooms with project sponsors and investors at this edition of the AIF.

“Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper