Opinion: The Power Equation of Violence





,

Gbenro Olajuyigbe

There must be something rotten in the very core of a social system which increases its wealth without diminishing its misery- Karl Marx

Karl Marx in his Conflict Theory claimed: “society is in state of perpetual conflict because of competition for limited resources and that social order is maintained by domination and power”.

Hence, social order in any society depends on how power is shared, owned and used. Where power is jointly shared, collectively owned and responsibly used for the happiness of all, gracious social order is likely to be achieved. Where power is privatized, appropriated and irresponsibly used, dislocation and disorder are the imminent consequence.

Power appropriation leads to the ossification of authority; and often, it is at the root of tyranny and oppression. Lawlessness and irresponsibility in society are inherently related to leader’s behaviour and actions. No people obey laws that rulers ignore. Impunity destroys…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper