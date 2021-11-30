Owning a home in Lagos with a limited budget is possible – See how





For a lot of aspiring Lagosians, one of the major limiting factors of owning a home is price. Even if the price of the home is within budget, the home then almost never ticks all the boxes on the checklist.

You just have to let go of one thing for another. The norm for Lagosians, especially the middle-class, has been to live in rented apartments in the city while they buy homes in their hometowns (mostly rural areas) where housing is less expensive.

Meridian Park Estate has filled this obvious vacuum in the real estate sector by providing inexpensive housing options for Lagosians without compromising quality, space or location.

For more than 6 years, hundreds of families have moved into Meridian Park Estate with an initial deposit, as low as N5.99 million. The low entry fee is accompanied by a flexible and convenient payment plan which allows home buyers and investors to pay an initial deposit and spread their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper