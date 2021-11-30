Prevail on Buhari to inaugurate NDDC board, Delta monarch tells NASS





By Ochuko Akuopha

The Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, HRM Monday Whiskey Udurhie I, has urged the National Assembly to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate “the already screened and confirmed” board of the Niger Development Commission NDDC.

Reacting to the continued delay in the inauguration of the interventionist agency’s board, the traditional ruler told the National Assembly to invoke the doctrine of necessity and stop the current “dance of shame” in the commission.

Advising the National Assembly not to undermine it’s constitutional functions, he argued that since the nominees were nominated by the President and were duly screened and confirmed by National Assembly, there was no other authority known to law that could stop their inauguration.

He said: “Billions have been wasted and outrightly looted and more are still currently being looted and as a people, we cannot continue in this shameful and very disgraceful manner.

“The Niger Delta has not been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper