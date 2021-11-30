Work for unity of APC in Anambra, Ngige advises Acting Chairman





Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja: The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has urged warring members of the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to sheath their sword as leaders of the party and work together for a solution.

Ngige in a statement by his Media Office, said, the Minister who is the leader of the Party in the state, however, advised the embattled Acting State Chairman of the Party, Basil Ejidike not to “ invent a Trojan Horse but look inwards and manage the self-inflicted tear in the State Exco and Working Committee of the Party which has seen many members haemorrhaging.

“ Senator Chris Ngige has been inundated with calls from his home state, over the unfortunate development in the State Chapter of our great party, APC, culminating in the suspension of the Acting State Chairman. All these…





