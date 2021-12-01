2023: Why APC’s next chairman should be a youth – Mustapha





…There’s no written or unwritten agreement on sharing of positions in APC

…I’ve gathered enough goodwill, experience to offer positive leadership

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

FRONTLINE National Chairmanship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Deputy National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, Malam Saliu Mustapha, in a chat with editors in Lagos spoke on why he is aspiring to lead APC, his chances, the challenges of the party, and the way forward.

Born in the 70s, the Turaki of Ilorin, who is the youngest APC chairmanship aspirant, also spoke on why the party should allow the youth lead it into the 2023 general elections.

On zoning of the chairmanship

Making a case for the North-Central zone, he said the zone deserves to produce the APC national chairman because it determines the outcome of all presidential elections in the country.

“In the run off to the 2023, though there is no official zoning…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper