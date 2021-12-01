BMO to Iyorchia Ayu: You’re a criminal revisionist





The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has accused the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Iyorchia Ayu of engaging in what it termed “criminal revisionism” in his comparison of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration with previous governments.

The group said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, that it was criminal for an academic to seek to manipulate recent history in the name of partisan politics.

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent interview that Ayu granted the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in which he claimed that the country had recorded no progress in the Buhari years.

“We only hope that local media which reported the interview in English did not misrepresent his words because it would be the height of deceit for an academic to make spurious claims that cannot be backed with hard facts.

“As much as we know that the PDP chairman has to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper