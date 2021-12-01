BREAKING: Court upholds Soludo’s election as Anambra gov





*… dismisses eligibility suit for lacking in merit

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Respite came the way of the governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, declined to nullify his election.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, dismissed a suit that sought to invalidate Soludo’s election on the allegation that he supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Plaintiffs, Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka, had in their suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/711/2021, alleged that Soludo lied in the affidavit (Form EC9), which he submitted to INEC.

They claimed that Soludo, in the said affidavit attached to his nomination form, stated that he was contesting the Aguata 2 Constituency seat, when, in fact, he was contesting the governorship seat.

More so, they told the court that an affidavit Soludo’s running mate and Deputy Governor-elect,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper