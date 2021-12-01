BREAKING: NCDC confirms first case of Omicron variant in Nigeria





By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Wednesday confirmed the first case of Omicron variant in Nigeria.

The Centre said in line with the routine travel test required of all international travellers and Genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through Its National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja–confirmed Nigeria’s first case of the Omicron variant, also known as the B.1.1.529 lineage.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Source: Vanguard Newspaper