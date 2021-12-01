EndSARS protest: I'll take my life if..., widow who lost N5m property cries





By Adeola Badru

Mrs Victoria Nwachukwu

A widow, Mrs Victoria Nwachukwu, lost property valued at over five million naira during the vandalisation of property in the Iseyin community by hoodlums in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest has threatened to commit suicide if succour did not come her way.

She cried out for help from Nigerians, as she claimed she is depressed.

Mrs Nwachukwu, who lost her husband, a former worker with Sterling Construction Company, about five years ago, had moved to the ancient town of Iseyin from Mbaise, in Imo State in the year 2000 with their three children.

In an interview in Ibadan Tuesday, she told Vanguard that N5million worth of property were vandalised during the protest.

The mother of six lamented amidst sobbing that items like 300W Eleqax power generating set, one Thermacool freezer, two big orthopaedic foams, two gas cookers and cylinders as well as three boxes of her clothes and jewelleries worth 800 hundred…





