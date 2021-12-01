Killings of 5 construction workers: Umahi suspends civil servants from crisis community in Ebonyi





Governor David Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has announced the immediate suspension of all civil servants from the conflict-torn Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government over killings of five construction workers.

Umahi made the announcement on Tuesday in Abakaliki during a Security Summit organised by the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and founding fathers of the state.

The governor alleged that the perpetrators of the dastardly acts in the area were funded from both within and outside the state.

“The coordinators of the two Local Government Development centers from the area are removed from office while salaries of permanent secretries from the area have been suspended.

“I will approach the state House of Assembly on the way forward concerning the chairman of the council and the two assembly members from the area,” he said.

He said that the political office holders could not be receiving salaries and such would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper