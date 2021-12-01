MTN offers retail investors N21 price discount as digital public offer opens today





By Nkiruka Nnorom

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is wooing retail investors with a price discount of N21.00 per share as its public offer opens today at N169.00 per share. The Company’s share at the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX closed on Tuesday at N190.00 per share.

MTN, yesterday, announced the commencement of N97.18 billion public offer to retail investors. The company will be offering a total of 575 million ordinary shares held in MTN Nigeria by MTN Group at N169.00 per share.

The offer, which opens today, December 1, 2021 and closes on December 14, 2021, is the first in Nigeria to be delivered via a digital platform. The offer, according to the company, would enable the parent company to reduce its shareholding in MTN Nigeria by 65 per cent.

The minimum subscription, according to the offer prospectus, is for 20 shares and lots of 20 shares thereafter and includes an incentive in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper