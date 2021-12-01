Police nab suspected human trafficker, rescues baby in Nasarawa





The Police in Nasarawa State have arrested a woman alleged to have stolen a three-year old toddler in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adesina Soyemi, made the disclosure when parading the woman and 18 other suspects in Lafia on Wednesday.

Soyemi said that the police, acting on intelligence received, apprehended the woman in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspected human trafficker and her accomplices had stolen the child with the intention of selling him to a prophetess in Enugu state.

According to him, the traffickers took the child to Enugu, but could not sell him, so they brought him back.

“So, the suspect ran out of luck and was arrested, but other accomplices are still on the run’’, Soyemi said.

He said that the police command was working assiduously to apprehend…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper