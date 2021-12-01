Tek Experts powers African tech growth with 1800 engineers in Nigerian operations





By Juliet Umeh

Technology support service company, Tek Experts, said it has hit a milestone of 1,800 engineers employed in its Nigerian operations.

The number makes Nigeria, one of its largest markets globally and powers African tech fortunes.

The company said the milestone was a result of the company’s strategic business opportunities as the tech support firm in Nigeria and its increased focus on talent investments.

It also underscores the increasing interest in digital technology and IT support services while ensuring sustained development.

The Managing Director for Africa, Tek Experts and Elev8, Lars Johannisson explained that having Nigeria as its largest market of operations globally is a testament to the company’s commitment to developing the tech support sector in Nigeria and Africa whilst nurturing talents in the country through the help of its sister company, Elev8.

He said: “We recognize that tech support is instrumental in driving our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper