We must fight violence at home, during electioneering campaigns — Mrs Oyetola





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has disclosed that tackling violence at home and during electioneering campaigns is a battle that must be collectively tackled.

A statement issued by the wife of the Governor and Chairperson, Ileri-Oluwa Development Initiative, disclosed that to make Osun violence-free, stakeholders must ensure violence between intimate partners is totally eliminated.

Mrs Oyetola who was speaking at a town hall meeting on Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2021 and presentation of the law to the public organised in conjunction with the United Kingdom-based, Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), held at the Government’s House Banquet Hall, said it is imminent to collectively work to prevent violence against women, men, girls and boys and any other person to endear love in the society.

It reads partly, “Here in Osun, we are saying violence against persons, women, girls, boys and men should be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper