200 golfers for IGC Captains Invitational





No fever than 200 golfers from across the country are expected to participate in the maiden all Captains Invitational Tournament organised by Ibadan Golf Club (IGC).

Larry Adeyemo, Chairman, Local Organising Committee said on Wednesday at a news conference that the tournament, scheduled to hold between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, was aimed at bringing more unity in the golfing community.

“The idea was that of our late Captain, Oladiran Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage Films.

“It’s going to be the first time that all captains from different clubs will be participating in a tournament that will have both present and the past captains competing.

“The competition will accord us all to be seated together and celebrate ourselves.

“We are ready to host the tournament, we have done our home work and we are looking forward to seeing golfers from all over the nation, to celebrate one another,” he said.

Tunji Oladosu, Acting Captain of IGC said that the…





