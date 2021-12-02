2023: Ndigbo and Dokpesi’s jaded logic





By Ikechukwu Amaechi

But my attention was drawn to an opinion piece written by Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, chairman of DAAR Communication Plc., which was a more insidious regurgitation of the “power not served a la carte” barney. Reacting to an article titled, “Is Dokpesi suffering from inferiority complex”, published in ThisDay newspaper on Sunday, October 17, 2021, which apparently was a response to his earlier statement that the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, returning to Aso Rock in 2023 is better burnished if Ndigbo are excluded from the power permutations, Dokpesi only doubled down on his cynical proposition.

But he was only smart by half. While claiming that his “statement pertaining to the PDP’s best chances of winning the 2023 election being tied to the PDP producing a Northern candidate” was not based on his “ties and relationships with prominent northern businessmen and politicians and having an inferiority complex about Southern…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper