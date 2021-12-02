COVID-19 financial relief: Sen Abiru releases more funds to 2,500 beneficiaries





.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least 2,500 vulnerable persons have received Senator Tokunbo Abiru’s COVID-19 relief funds as part of measures to cushion the economic effects of the pandemic in fulfilment of campaign promises.

The beneficiaries who have been receiving direct credits from the Senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, since January 2021, were drawn from the 98 wards of the 16 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the district.

Beneficiaries include people with physical disabilities, unemployed youth, widows and other vulnerable people in the senatorial district.

Abiru, whose interventions and programmes are targeted at the larger number of people in the constituency, has been impacting lives in an unprecedented manner since he got into the saddle last December.

In less than six months in the saddle, Abiru sponsored a private member bill titled, ‘The Copyright Act Repeal And Re-enactment Bill, 2021’ that will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper