Don’t let book industry die, publishers appeal to FG





*Seek means to stay afloat

By Adesina Wahab

PUBLISHERS in the country, under the aegis of the Nigerian Publishers Association, NPA, have raised the alarm that if concrete steps are not taken, the book industry in the country may die, thereby negatively affecting the sharing of knowledge.

They have, therefore, appealed to the government to rise up to the occasion and save the book industry from collapse. They stated this during their annual conference and general meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The theme of the conference was Reviewing the publishing business model for economic sustainability.

Delivering his speech, the President/ Chairman-in-Council, Chief Uchenna Anioke, said the theme was chosen to deliberate, examine and project new business models for book publishers in view of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and national economies. “Undoubtedly, the publishing industry and other partners in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper