Fidelity Bank boss canvasses enabling environment for FDIs





In order to boost the economy, financial institutions in Nigeria have been encouraged to create favourable business environment to attract and sustain Foreign Direct Investments, FDIs.

Giving the charge at the grand opening of Burger King in Nigeria recently, the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “It is not enough to only attract FDIs into the Nigerian market, it is also expedient that purpose-driven financial institutions like ours continuously make efforts to support and heighten the prosperity of their businesses, thereby facilitating a conducive trade environment healthy enough to initiate life-long operation strategy in Nigeria. This we believe will greatly impact Nigeria’s economy”.

Officially welcoming the global food brand into Nigeria at its Ajose Adeogun outlet, she reiterated the bank’s support for both large-scale businesses and SMEs operating across the country….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper