Five injured as truck rams into 5 vehicles in Onitsha





.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

NO fewer than five persons, including two women on Thursday, sustained varying degrees of injury following a multiple auto crash in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The crash which occurred in Onitsha, involved six vehicles with 16 passengers on board, according to an eyewitness. It happened when the truck driver lost control as a result of overspeeding and crushed the other vehicles in front of him.

The driver was said to have immediately taken to his heels on seeing the number of people he felt may have been killed by his recklessness following the crash.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to excessive speed.

According to him, “A Serious Road traffic crash occurred near New Motor Spare Parts Market flyover, by Onitsha-Awka expressway today 2nd December 2021 at about 1230hrs.”

“The crash was between 6 vehicles, an articulated truck with no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper