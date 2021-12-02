Gas to Power: Implications of FG’s Domestic Supply Pricing





By Udeme Akpan

Despite awareness, oil companies continue to flare gas, due partly to lack of infrastructure for processing and distribution to domestic and industrial users.

Over the years, the federal government has made efforts to encourage investment in gas processing especially for the domestic market including providing incentives to oil companies.

As part of the country’s resolve to become a major player in the international gas market as well as to lay a solid framework for gas infrastructure expansion, the Nigerian Gas Master Plan was approved in 2008. The Gas Master Plan has yielded results with increased investment in gas but this progress could be derailed by the recent directive by the Federal Government which reduced the price of gas to power under Domestic Supply Obligation (DSO) from $2.50/Mscf to $2.18/Mscf.

In a surprising move during the 2021 Gas Sector Stakeholders Forum held in Kano in July, President Muhammadu Buhari announced a reduction of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper