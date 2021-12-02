I will complete all abandoned projects, UNICAL VC assures





By Ike Uchechukwu

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar,Prof. Florence Obi has promised that her administration will ensure that all abandoned projects by previous administrations would be completed.

Prof. Obi gave the assurance on Wednesday in Calabar after inspecting ongoing projects on campus as part of the activities to mark her one year anniversary in office.

Prof. Obi assumed office as the first female and 11th Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar on Dec. 1, 2020.

She that the University of Calabar was one of the universities with the highest number of abandoned projects.

Her words : “UNICAL is one of the universities with a lot of federal government funded abandoned projects. But we are going to changed that tide, we dont want to leave abandon projects in the university.

"A lot of our staff are looking for office spaces; we are utilising our meagre resources efficiently to ensure that we complete the abandoned projects," she…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper