Insights on economy and foreign exchange dynamics [Opinion]





By Arize Nwobu

EXCHANGE rate is the price of one currency in terms of another and it is the back bone of international trade. It helps to determine the health of an economy and the well- being of citizens through the quantum and ratio of imports and exports.

A country’s exchange rate is determined by its foreign exchange earnings and external reserves, and a number of variables interplay in the dynamics of foreign exchange.

The import-export activity influences exchange rates and other critical parameters such as inflation, interest rate, trade surplus or deficit and GDP. Low exchange rates support inflows of foreign exchange and imports while high exchange rate and a strong domestic currency hampers exports which in turn hampers foreign exchange inflows.

Recently Nigeria’s exchange rate took a turn and elicited concern but unnecessary criticisms against the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. But it was all unnecessary and unwarranted as we need to be clear on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper