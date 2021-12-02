Nigeria’s security trauma will be over soon — Osinbajo





.

“A lot of the security challenges we experience in Nigeria today will be resolved in due course.

“This country will be stronger and greater, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said in Abuja on Thursday.

He was responding to remarks made by members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, who visited him.

“We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don’t lose sight of what we are trying to achieve here.

“The president has always remained steadfast and focused in resolving the problems of the country beginning with security.

“He is a steady hand; he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions,’’ Osinbajo said.

“People who suggest that the country breaks up, whatever may be the reason for their views, are certainly not correct and we must say so to them at every turn.

“The unity of this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper