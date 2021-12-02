Nnamdi Kanu absent as court hears his application to quash charge





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was on Thursday, absent, as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, commenced hearing on an application he filed to quash the treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Kanu, in the application he filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, is asking the court to acquit and discharge him of all counts in the charge.

He argued that the court lacks the requisite jurisdiction to try him on the basis of a charge he said was grossly incompetent.

The embattled IPOB leader contended that there was no proof of evidence attached to the amended charge against him.

According to him, “That no allegation was made in any of the counts of the amended charge that the alleged sundry acts of the Defendant/Applicant were physically carried out by him, within the geographical space or territorial boundaries of Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper