PDP has redeemed self to what Nigerians want ― Wike





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has redeemed itself from its errors to what Nigerians want, expressing confidence in the party in 2023.

Wike explained that only a courageous person with the capacity and vision to salvage the country would be supported to fly the presidential ticket of the PDP in the 2023 general election.

He, however, clarified that although the party was yet to decide whether such candidate would be from the southern or northern part of Nigeria, but that the candidate would be one who can confront the evil tactics of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to a statement by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike who spoke on African Independent Television, AIT, on Thursday, said the process to determine who PDP will field as its presidential candidate will be a turbulent one.

He said: “Let nobody come and tell you that in arriving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper