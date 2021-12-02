State of the Nation: Sultan, Fayemi, Jega x-ray challenges, proffer solutions





…We don’t have to be uniform to be united, says Sultan

…Leaders fast becoming ethnic champions — Fayemi

…Military regimes paid more attention to national unity — Jega

By Omeiza Ajayi

Eminent personalities, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Saad Abubakar III, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and former Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, yesterday bemoaned the state of the station, saying leaders at all levels must develop effective skills of managing national diversity.

At a summit on national unity organized by a socio-political group, National Prosperity Movement, the Sultan said Nigeria does not have to be uniform to be united.

Represented by the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo Yanmusa, the Sultan said: “National unity is an essential element of modern governance and requires investment of national resources to scale and promote it.

“Almost every country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper