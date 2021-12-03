40-yr-old man rapes 5-yr-old daughter in Rivers





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded one Progress Phimia, 40, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his five-year-old daughter.

The charge sheet, N0 PMC/1859C/2021, at the hearing today, Friday, read: “You, Progress Phimia, male of Philips Close off Road 24, Agip Estate, Port Harcourt;

“Sometimes in the month of November 2021 in Port Harcourt Magisterial district, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of your daughter, aged five years;

READ ALSO: Father, grandfather arrested for allegedly raping 13-yr-old daughter in Osun

“And thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 218 of Criminal Code Cap “37” Vol.11 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 2004.”

The defendant did not take plea when the charge was read to him.

The presiding Chief Magistrate adjourned to December 9 and ordered the case file be transferred to Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, for advice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post





Source: Vanguard Newspaper