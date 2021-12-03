Abuja agog as Tiwa Savage storms Hustle & Bustle





Abuja, the Nigerian capital is about to witness a beautiful takeoff of the month of December as the Queen of African music, Tiwa Savage is set to thrill patrons at popular nightclubs, Hustle and Bustle.

According to an official announcement by the club’s management, the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner will storm the nightclub on December 12.

The event is expected to kick off by 10 pm.

According to the club, it’s going to be a night to remember in the month of December.

