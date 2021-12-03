AMCON: Senate, Aviation Ministry at war over proposed new national carrier





*Ministry frustrating take-off of Nigerian Eagle Airline by AMCON – Senate

*Directs AMCON to republish list of debtors

*We’re not in charge of issuance of AOCs, says Aviation Minister, Sirika

By Dirisu Yakubu & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Senate and Aviation Ministry may be on collision course over the new national carrier, Nigerian Air, being put in place by the ministry on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister, Hadi Sirika, had announced last week that the new carrier would take-off in April next year, with the Federal Government holding only five per cent equity in the carrier, while Nigerians and an unnamed technical investor would hold 46 and 49 per cent stakes respectively.

However, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, said the proposal by the Aviation Minister was not in the interest of the aviation sector and the country in general.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper