[Breaking] Missing Ondo Church Boy: Appeal Court frees Prophet Sotitobire

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has upturned the life imprisonment conviction against Prophet Babatunde Alfa over the disappearance of one-year-old Gold Kolawole in his Church in November 2019.

The court acquitted the Prophet of conspiring, aiding and abetting the disappearance of Gold Kolawole in his church.

Alfa is the Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel with headquarters in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Recall that an Ondo State High court had sentenced the Prophet to life imprisonment over the disappearance of Gold Kolawole in his church in 2019.

Prophet Alfa then appealed the judgement of the High…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper