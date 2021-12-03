COVID-19: Nigeria should be ready for more variants, if…. — Experts





By Chioma Obinna, Gabriel Olawale & Deborah Ariyo

Infectious Disease experts yesterday warned that Nigeria may record more COVID-19 variants if proactive measures were not put in place to ensure eligible Nigerians were vaccinated.

Infectious Disease Physician and the Head, Infectious Disease Unit, Department of Medicine, University of Lagos/ Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Dr. Iorhen Akase, yesterday gave indications of a possible escalation of the existing variants and discovery of new ones in Nigeria,.

“Study has shown that the most cost effective way of getting us as a country out of this pandemic is through vaccination and the benefit of vaccination is not just for the individual but collective gain.

“Regrettably, the country is having challenges with vaccine hesitancy and acceptability. The implication is that people are going to be more at risk of developing severe disease because they are not vaccinated.

“The most salient danger is, when…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper