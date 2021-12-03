Ebonyi 2022 budget will help to consolidate, complete all ongoing projects — Ebonyi Reps member





…let’s join hands in development rather than creating problems

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON), Thursday explained that the 2022 Appropriation bill presented by Governor David Umahi to the State House of Assembly was targeted at the consolidation and completion of all ongoing projects in the State.

The budget which is christened Budget of “Latter Rains” has an estimate of N145,410,597.49.

In a chat with Newsmen, Ogah who commended the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru and other members for their performance and partnership in the development of the State utged them to continue doing the needful by making sure that the budget was passed in due time.

He enjoined the people of the State to join hands with the present administration towards the development of Ebonyi rather than creating problems that will impede the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper