FG convenes special National Council on Health meeting in Abuja





The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), has convened a special National Council on Health (NCH) meeting, where all State Commissioners of Health snd other stakeholders in the health sector will review the gains and lessons learnt from COVID-19 management, towards building a more resilient health sector in Nigeria.

At the opening of a two-day NCH meeting on Thursday, in Abuja, the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said that Nigerians must remain alert as new variants of the virus which are more contagious and virulent, power new waves of infections.

The 2021 NCH theme : “The Journey to Attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Applying Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic Towards Building A Resilient National Health System”.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the 2014 National Health Act recognizes the NCH as the highest policy-making body within Nigerian health sector.

The responsibilities of the NCH include the protection,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper