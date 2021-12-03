ICC’s intervention in our school abductions





AS the days go by, Nigeria is proving to have lost its ability to maintain its laws and preserve order which are central to development in any society.

School abductions have become so easy and devoid of consequences that criminals and terrorists have turned it into a pastime.

When over 270 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram, Nigerians wondered how such a large number of people could be scooped into captivity without trace.

It was the main reason that former President Goodluck Jonathan lost his re-election bid in 2015 to retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who promised to tap into his military experiences to arrest insecurity in Nigeria.

However, under Buhari more school abductions have taken place in Dapchi, Yobe State; Kankara in his native Katsina State; Kagara and Tegina in Niger State; Jangabe in Zamfara State and other places in Kaduna and Kebbi States. Apart from school abductions, killings and kidnappings for ransom…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper