Nigeria ‘ll miss Joseph Wayas’ wise counsel, deep perspective on issues of national importance — Pius Ayim mourns





Ex-President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has expressed deep sadness over the loss of the 2nd Republic Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas.

Dr Joseph Wayas died on Thursday 2nd December, aged 83.

In a statement personally signed by the ex-Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, described the late Wayas as an outstanding leader and a committed statesman, patriot and bridge builder until his death.

Ayim said, “I have received with deep regrets the sad news of the passing of Dr Joseph Wayas.”

“Dr Joseph Wayas was an outstanding leader, who served Nigerians in the high office of president of the senate at a very young age and remained a committed statesman, patriot and bridge builder until his death.” He noted.

According to Ayim Pius Ayim, Nigeria will miss his wise counsel and deep insight on national issues.

“Dr Joseph Wayas was a charismatic and strong moderating influence in the 2nd republic. Despite youthful age, Senator Wayas led, with…





