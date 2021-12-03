Northern youths decry alleged politicisation of Nembe oil spill





.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

YOUTHS in the northern part of the country have flayed what they termed as ‘politicisation of recent oil spillage at Nembe, Bayelsa State, warning those behind it to desist.

The youths under the aegis of Association of Northern Youth Group, YOUTHS in the northern part of the country have flayed what they termed as ‘politicisation of recent oil spillage at Nembe, Bayelsa State, warning those behind it to desist. who spoke through the convener of their group and President, Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Kabiru Yusuf, said even as the spillage was an unfortunate development, it should not be politicized.

Yusuf, who noted that experts were already in the group to handle the situation, said those with an inadequate understanding of the issue should not create distractions as a result of their ignorance of the subject matter.

Recall that recently, the OML 29 Well 1 platform, which is operated by Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil firm,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper