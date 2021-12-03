Population Commission to conduct second census test-run in Bayelsa LGs





The National Population Commission (NPC) has trained field officers for a second census test-run in 12 designated Enumeration Areas in four local government areas in Bayelsa.

The local government areas are Yenagoa, Ekeremor, Sagbama and Southern Ijaw.

The field officers will administer questionnaires in the trial census in the Enumeration Areas from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10.

Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, Federal Commissioner, NPC in Bayelsa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yenagoa that the commission conducted the first pre-test earlier to test-run the census instruments.

She said the NPC decided to conduct a second test-run to improve on its preparedness for the actual census scheduled for May 2022.

According to her, the training is an integral part of the preparation for the fieldwork involved in the exercise.

She said the second test-run was designed to train…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper