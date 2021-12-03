Public Procurement: NACCIMA Women seek inclusion, eye N500bn yearly contribution to economy





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (Women Wing) has called on the Federal Government to address challenges hindering the inclusion of women in public procurement processes.

This, it said, would enable Nigerian women entrepreneurs to contribute at least N500bn to the nation’s economy annually.

The group regretted that despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 003; instructing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to grant preference to local manufacturers in their procurement of goods and services, only one per cent goes to women-owned businesses.

The Chairperson of the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG), Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, made this call at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper