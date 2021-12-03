Unemployment Summit: We’re determined to push our people out of poverty— Akeredolu





•Says entrepreneurship only solution to unemployment

•Ibukun Awosika, Alajika, others speak at Ondo unemployment summit

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said his administration is determined to push the people of the state out of poverty and unemployment through entrepreneurship knowledge economy, innovation and technology.

Akeredolu added that ” is ready to invest more in entrepreneurship development and provision of grants for startups and those badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke at the Inaugural Unemployment Summit held at Akure, the state capital

Speakers at the summit include Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, Pastor (Mrs) Funke Felix Adejumo and founder of Africa’s Leadership University, Fred Swaniker.

Akeredolu explained that the letter ‘D’ in his second term agenda which is simply encapsulated in the acronym ‘REDEEMED’ stands for Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship.

He noted that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper