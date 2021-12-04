Aniagwu lauds NTA for sustained publicity of Delta activities





Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has applauded the management and staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Asaba for always publicising the activities of the state government.

Mr. Aniagwu made the commendation during a gala night organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the NTA Chapel, to cap up activities marking the press week of the union.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Media, Mr. Nelson Egware, said he was impressed with the level of publicity the NTA, Asaba, was giving to the policies and programmes of the state government.

While congratulating members of the union for having a successful press week, he urged the media outfit to sustain its reportage of activities of the state government.

Mr. Aniagwu assured that the state government would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper