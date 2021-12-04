Breaking: Explosions rock Maiduguri metropolis, as terrorists attack Borno capital





A scene of the bombings.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least four different explosions were recorded early morning into some communities of Gomari ward and 1000 housing estates in Maiduguri, the Borno State early morning Saturday.

The explosions suspected to have been masterminded by terrorists group fired Rockets at different directions as troops and airforce Task team engaged them to repel the attack.

According to eye witnesses, the explosions started very early with the first two exploding at Gomari airport and the third one landing in a building at one thousand housing estate near Hajj Transit Camp where the repentant Boko Haram insurgents are being houses.

Speaking to one of the victim whose was were among those destroyed, Mallam Kulima said, he has all to give God the glory for sparing his lives and that of his family, as no live was lost.

“It was indeed a very sad day at 1000 housing estate, Maiduguri, Borno State , as Rocket Propel Grenade (RPG) landed in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper