D’banj, Akon thrill audience at Dubai fashion show





By Jimoh Babatunde

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, and Akon added flavour to the ARISE Fashion show 2021 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, Thursday night .

D’banj endeared himself to the audience with his stage craftsmanship.

The Kokomaster carried the audience along with his hit songs and the audience sang along and danced to his evergreens.

He danced with his fans as usual, but the attraction was when he brought a young girl on stage from the audience.

The Koko master’s epic performance was followed by that of the Senegalese-American singer, Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, also known as Akon.

Akon came on stage singing P-Square’s ‘Chop My Money’ in which he featured, and had the audience going wild.

He later performed “Locked Up,” from his 2004 debut album, Trouble, just as his song ” Right Now (Na Na Na) got the audience, that including the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper