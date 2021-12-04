Devil now in charge of Bauchi roads — FRSC





By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi Command, Yusuf Abdullahi attributed the incessant accidents on Bauchi roads to the handiwork of the devil.

He stated this in Bauchi while lamenting on Saturday that in the month of November, the Command recorded 35 deaths.

“I am very sorry to say, but the fact is that, the devil has taken over our roads in Bauchi State.

“We really need to stand up and do something to reclaim the roads. The situation is so terrible that, in the month of November, it was a case of one death per day because we had not less than 35 deaths from accidents across the state.

“This is worrisome and disturbing, something has to be done quickly.

“On the Bauchi – Kano road, we had accidents that claimed over 15 lives. A Keke NAPEP had a lone accident before an oncoming Sharon ran into it.

ALSO READ: ISWAP attack injures 6-month-old baby in Maiduguri

“On the Bauchi – Jos highway, we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper