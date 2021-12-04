Evans: Absence of counsel stalls trial





By Onozure Dania

The absence of counsel to alleged billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, yesterday, stalled the hearing in his case before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square TBS.

Evans is standing trial on two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Linus Okpara.

At the resumed hearing, of the case yesterday, the Lagos State Prosecutor, Mr Babatunde Sumonu, told the court that the case was for mention.

Mr B. C. Mbam and Mr O. A. Egbogbo, however, announced their appearance as counsel for the second and fourth defendants in the first charge. The first defendant, Evans, told the court that his counsel was Mr Victor Opara and he did not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper