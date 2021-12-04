How I broke my parents’ hearts -Actress, Oghenekaro Itene





Oghenekaro Itene

Oghenekaro Itene from Isoko/Urhobo, Delta State Nigeria is an actress, businesswoman and Humanitarian. In 2020 during the heat of the pandemic, she founded The Agnes Fikieme Foundation, in honor of my late mother, Ms Agnes Fikieme Itene, whose mission is to enhance the standard of living in the community and increase its efficiency through advocacy, mentoring and creating access

to basic needs and necessities.

Oghenekaro Itene is currently based in the United States of America and has featured in movies across the globe, some of which are Chase (USA), The Sanctuary (USA) , Lincoln Clan ( South Africa)

Tinsel (Nigeria) , Esohe (Nigeria/ USA), Glasshouse (Mnet), Shattered Mirror (Nigeria),Born Again Sisters (Ghana) among others. She speaks with Potpourri on her life of acting and other issues.

Of all careers in the world, why did you choose acting?

Prior to choosing an acting career; growing up I had the dream of becoming a medical doctor and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper